IPL 2026: Heinrich Klassen Smashes Quickfire Fifty Vs RCB, Propels SRH Beyond 200 — Watch

Heinrich Klaasen once again underlined his reputation as one of the most destructive middle-order batters at IPL 2026 with a breathtaking innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Walking in after Sunrisers Hyderabad lost Abhishek Sharma, Klaasen ensured there was no drop in the tempo of the innings with a brutal assault on RCB's pace attack.

The South African right-hander smashed 51 off just 24 deliveries at a strike rate of 212.50, hammering two fours and five sixes during his explosive stay at the crease.

Klaasen initially took a few deliveries to settle in, scoring just five runs off the first nine balls he faced. However, he rapidly switched gears in the 13th over, smashing six, six, four and six off consecutive deliveries from Josh Hazlewood to take 27 runs off the over.

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Alongside Ishan Kishan, Klaasen stitched together a game-changing 113-run partnership off only 48 balls, rescuing SRH from a mini slowdown and restoring complete control of the innings.

He brought up his fifty off 23 balls in the 16th over, his sixth of the IPL 2026 season, reinforcing his status as SRH's most reliable middle-order aggressor this year.

His innings eventually ended in the 17th over when Krunal Pandya induced a mistimed slog toward deep midwicket, where Venkatesh Iyer took a safe catch. By then, however, Klaasen had already inflicted significant damage on RCB's bowling plans.

Klaasen's innings took his season's tally up to 606 runs from 14 games, the highest among any SRH batter this season.

Here's a look at the South African's dismissal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad eventually posted 255/4 at the end of their 20 overs, with Abhishek Sharma (56) and Ishan Kishan (79) also making sizeable contributions and Nitish Kumar Reddy adding a late burst with an unbeaten 29* off 12 balls.

SRH entered the contest needing a massive Net Run Rate swing to overtake RCB and break into the top two alongside Gujarat Titans. Pat Cummins' side now need to win by at least 90 runs to drag RCB's superior NRR below their own.

Any smaller margin would still leave Hyderabad in third place and force them into the Eliminator despite one of the biggest totals of the IPL 2026 season.

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