Vijay Shankar Retires From IPL, Indian Domestic Cricket To Pursue Overseas Opportunities

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of Indian domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League, ending a professional journey that spanned more than a decade at the highest levels of Indian cricket. The 35-year-old, however, clarified that he is not stepping away from the sport entirely, signalling plans to continue playing in overseas T20 leagues.

Shankar confirmed the decision through a detailed social media statement reflecting on his career, achievements and experience with the Indian team. His retirement effectively closes his chapter in Indian cricket after stints with Tamil Nadu, Tripura and four IPL franchises.

A dependable utility all-rounder, Shankar built his reputation through consistency in domestic cricket. Across 77 first-class matches, he scored 4,253 runs at an average of 46.73, including 13 centuries, while also taking 43 wickets with his medium-pace bowling. In List A cricket, he amassed 2,790 runs and claimed 73 wickets.

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His performances earned him an India call-up in 2018. Shankar went on to play 12 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals for the national side between 2018 and 2019. Although his international career was brief, he remained part of several memorable moments.

One of the most notable came during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup against Pakistan, when he dismissed Imam-ul-Haq LBW with the very first ball he bowled in the tournament after replacing an injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar mid-over. The feat made him the first Indian cricketer to take a wicket with his first-ever ball in a men's ODI World Cup.

Shankar also became a major talking point during the 2019 World Cup selection process after then chief selector MSK Prasad referred to him as a “three-dimensional player” while explaining his inclusion over Ambati Rayudu. In his farewell post, the all-rounder embraced the tag, signing off with “Your 3D Cricketer, Vijay Shankar.”

In the IPL, Shankar represented Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans across 78 matches, winning the IPL 2022 title with Gujarat Titans. He also captained Tamil Nadu to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in the 2021-22 season.

Shankar went unsold at the most recent IPL auction in December, after registering as an uncapped player, with more than five years having passed since his last international appearance.

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