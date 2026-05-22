Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Arrives In Tehran Amid Talks Of US-Iran Deal Nearing Conclusion

Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has arrived in Tehran, Iran on Friday amid renewed diplomatic efforts linked to tensions between the US and Iran, according to Al Arabiya.

The broadcaster published the first images of Munir's arrival, showing him being received by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

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According to the report, Munir is expected to meet Brig. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, a senior figure linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), on Saturday.

The visit is reportedly tied to ongoing backchannel diplomacy involving a US proposal conveyed to Tehran through Pakistani channels. The framework is said to focus on a "calm in exchange for freeze" approach aimed at preserving the fragile truce.

The development follows days of closed-door diplomatic engagements in Tehran led by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who has held meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

This marks Munir's second visit to Tehran in just over a month following earlier high-level security consultations.

Reuters reported that a Qatari delegation also arrived in Tehran on Friday in coordination with the US to support negotiations aimed at easing tensions and resolving pending issues.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday there had been "slight progress" in talks with Iran, days after President Donald Trump said "serious negotiations" were underway and signalled a delay in potential military action.

Rubio also described Pakistan's role in the talks as "admirable," calling Islamabad Washington's primary interlocutor in the ongoing diplomatic efforts involving Iran.

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