'Hellhole' Row: US Lawmakers' Resolution Condemns Trump For 'Racist Rhetoric' Against Indians

Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have introduced a resolution condemning President Donald Trump over remarks and social media posts they say promoted racist rhetoric targeting Indian Americans and Chinese Americans.

The resolution, led by Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ted Lieu and Pramila Jayapal, follows Trump's April 22 amplification on Truth Social of a post by radio host Michael Savage criticising birthright citizenship and using derogatory language about India and China.

According to the resolution, there have been “documented increases in hate messages targeting Indian immigrants across platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and X” amid heightened anti-Asian rhetoric in the US.

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The measure condemns language targeting Indian Americans and Chinese Americans, urges elected officials to reject racial and ethnic stereotyping, and reaffirms that immigrants remain central to the social and economic fabric of the United States.

The resolution has also been co-sponsored by lawmakers including Grace Meng, Judy Chu, Shri Thanedar, Suhas Subramanyam and Ami Bera.

“When President Trump amplifies racist rhetoric targeting Indian Americans and Chinese Americans, it sends a dangerous message at a time when both communities already face hate and discrimination,” Krishnamoorthi said.

“The President of the United States should be condemning racism, not fueling it.”

Lieu said Asian Americans have historically been treated as perpetual foreigners despite their contributions to the country.

“Racist, xenophobic rhetoric has no place in America,” he said, adding that immigrants strengthen the nation “every single day.”

Jayapal accused Trump and Republicans of using race-based rhetoric to divert attention from economic issues facing Americans.

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“Disgusting, hateful rhetoric like this being promoted by the President of the United States will only add fuel to the fire as anti-Asian hate is already on the rise,” she said.

Earlier media reports said that Trump had shared a transcript and video from Michael Savage's podcast 'Savage Nation', which included derogatory references to immigrants from India and China.

In the podcast, Michael Savage criticised the United States' birthright citizenship policy, alleging that immigrants travel to the US late in pregnancy to secure citizenship for their children, claims which are widely disputed.

The transcript reposted by Trump described Indian and Chinese immigrants as “gangsters with laptops” who had “stepped on our flag,” and accused them of causing outsized economic harm.

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