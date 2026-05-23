Joe Root Breaks Silence On Sachin Tendulkar's Test Record: 'He Debuted Before I Was Born And Played In My Debut'

Joe Root has reflected on the enormity of Sachin Tendulkar's achievements as the England batter continues his pursuit of the all-time Test run-scoring record, admitting that comparisons with the Indian legend have now become impossible to avoid.

In an interview with The Athletic which was published on May 22, Root acknowledged that the conversation around Tendulkar's landmark tally of 15,921 Test runs has steadily followed him over the last few years as he climbs the all-time charts.

“Well, I get asked it enough times now that I can't really ignore it even if I try to,” Root said.

The 35-year-old currently sits second on the all-time list with 13,943 Test runs to his name, and is the only active cricketer realistically within touching distance of Tendulkar's record. Since stepping down as England captain in 2022, Root has enjoyed one of the most productive phases of his career, significantly accelerating his chase.

Despite the growing focus on the numbers, Root insisted that simply being mentioned alongside Tendulkar already feels special enough.

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“It's remarkable what Sachin Tendulkar achieved in the game. You have to believe me when I say that to even be in the conversation with him is enough for me,” he said.

Root also highlighted the staggering longevity of Tendulkar's career, pointing to a surreal overlap between their timelines in international cricket.

“The guy made his Test debut before I was born and played in my Test debut! His longevity in itself is remarkable and then you look at the runs he got in Test cricket… but not only that, he's got 49 ODI hundreds, too,” Root added.

Tendulkar made his Test debut for India in 1989, more than a year before Root was born in December 1990. The two eventually shared the field during Root's Test debut in Nagpur in 2012.

Root further underlined the pressure Tendulkar carried throughout his career, calling attention to the expectations that came with being India's biggest cricketing icon.

“All the while he was the most famous man in India. Serious, serious player,” he said.

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