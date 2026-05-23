Q4 Result Live Updates: Yatra Revenue Falls 26%; NTPC Profit Zooms 38%

Over 75 companies are scheduled to announce their March-quarter results on May 23, with key names including NTPC, Divi's Laboratories, JK Cement, Reliance Infrastructure and Sarda Energy & Minerals in focus.

Investors will closely track earnings performance, margin trends and management commentary as the earnings season enters its final leg.

Among the early earnings announcements, Yatra Online reported flat profit growth for the quarter, while revenue registered a double-digit decline quarter-on-quarter.

Stay tuned for live updates, key highlights and market reaction throughout the day.