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Q4 Result Live Updates: Yatra Revenue Falls 26%; NTPC Profit Zooms 38%

NTPC, Divi's Laboratories, JK Cement, and Reliance Infrastructure are among the companies to report Q4 earnings today.

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Q4 Result Live Updates: Yatra Revenue Falls 26%; NTPC Profit Zooms 38%
31 minutes ago

Over 75 companies are scheduled to announce their March-quarter results on May 23, with key names including NTPC, Divi's Laboratories, JK Cement, Reliance Infrastructure and Sarda Energy & Minerals in focus.

Investors will closely track earnings performance, margin trends and management commentary as the earnings season enters its final leg.

Among the early earnings announcements, Yatra Online reported flat profit growth for the quarter, while revenue registered a double-digit decline quarter-on-quarter.

Stay tuned for live updates, key highlights and market reaction throughout the day.

May 23, 2026 15:23 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: NTPC Revenue Flat

NTPC Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit up 38% at Rs 10,487 crore versus Rs 7,611.2 crore
  • Revenue down 0.3% at Rs 49,689 crore versus Rs 49,833 crore
  • EBITDA up 8.3% at Rs 15,323 crore versus Rs 14,154.1 crore
  • EBITDA Margin at 30.8% versus 28.4%

Other Updates

  • Other Income at Rs 722.8 crore versus Rs 1,251.4 crore
  • Dividend of Rs 3.50 per share

May 23, 2026 15:10 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Swiss Military Profit Falls 52% Despite Revenue Uptick

Swiss Military Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 9.5% at Rs 64.7 crore versus Rs 59.1 crore
  • Net Profit down 52% at Rs 1.37 crore versus Rs 2.87 crore
  • EBITDA down 57% at Rs 1.46 crore versus Rs 3.37 crore
  • EBITDA Margin at 2.3% versus 5.7%

May 23, 2026 15:02 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Yatra Revenue Falls 26%

Yatra Online Q4FY26 (QoQ)
  • Net Profit down 1% at Rs 8.2 crore versus Rs 8.3 crore
  • Revenue down 26% at Rs 189 crore versus Rs 256.8 crore
  • EBITDA down 51% at Rs 10.9 crore versus Rs 22.4 crore
  • EBITDA Margin at 5.8% versus 8.7%
May 23, 2026 15:01 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Hello & Welcome

Welcome to the NDTV Profit earnings liveblog!

More than 75 companies, including NTPC, Divi’s Laboratories, JK Cement and Reliance Infrastructure, are set to announce their March-quarter results today.

Stay tuned for live updates and key earnings highlights through the day.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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