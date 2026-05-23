Sergio Gor Calls PM Modi-Marco Rubio Meeting 'Productive' As India-US Ties Deepen

US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia Sergio Gor on Saturday underlined the growing strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi after accompanying US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for high-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

Describing the meeting as “productive” in a post on X, Gor said both sides discussed expanding cooperation in key areas such as security, trade and critical technologies, while reaffirming India's importance in advancing a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

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He added that Modi was invited to visit the White House in the “near future” on behalf of US President Donald Trump.

Rubio, who arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day, is also scheduled to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and attend the Quad foreign ministers' conclave as part of Washington's broader push to reinforce ties with India despite recent friction over trade and tariffs.

Prime Minister Modi, in his own post on X, said discussions covered the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership along with regional and global peace and security issues, with the ongoing Iran conflict believed to be among the key topics.

The visit comes amid shifting dynamics in India-US ties under the Trump administration. Relations had come under strain after Washington imposed steep tariffs on Indian imports over New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.

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However, both countries later reached a trade deal framework, leading to a reduction in tariffs and renewed engagement.

Ahead of arriving in Delhi, Rubio visited the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata along with his wife, Jeanette Rubio.

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