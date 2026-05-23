Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Mohanlal Thriller Continues Impressive Run Across Theatres, Mints This Amount

Drishyam 3 is continuing its impressive run at the box office, with the Mohanlal starrer earning Rs 11.05 crore net in India on Day 2. The crime thriller witnessed a 30.3% drop from its strong opening day collection of Rs 15.85 crore.

The film screened across 4,886 shows nationwide on Friday and maintained an overall occupancy of 44.5%. Drishyam 3's total India net collection has climbed to Rs 26.90 crore, while the India gross now stands at Rs 31.18 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The overseas market also remained strong for the film. Drishyam 3 earned another Rs 20 crore gross internationally on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 45 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 76.18 crore in just two days.

Overall Occupancy And Format Performance

The Malayalam 2D version remained the film's best-performing format with 56.44% overall occupancy. Morning shows opened at 37.33%, afternoon occupancy rose to 55.17%, while evening and night shows peaked at 64.92% and 68.33%, respectively, making night shows the strongest overall.

Tamil 2D recorded 38.05% occupancy overall. Night shows performed best at 55.89%, while morning shows remained the weakest at 12.89%.

ALSO READ | Drishyam 3 In Theatres Now: Plot, Recap, Cast And All About Mohanlal's Thriller Finale

The Telugu version recorded 18.42% occupancy overall. Afternoon shows led with 19.33%, while morning and night occupancies stayed lowest at 14% and 16%, respectively.

Kannada remained the weakest-performing version with 17.58% occupancy overall. Evening shows recorded the best response at 18.88%, while morning shows stayed lowest at just 6.75%.

Language-Wise Collection Breakdown

The Malayalam version collected Rs 9.85 crore net from 2,875 shows with strong 61% occupancy.

The Telugu version earned Rs 0.70 crore from 1,346 shows while maintaining 18% occupancy. Tamil contributed Rs 0.40 crore from 501 shows with 29% occupancy, while Kannada added Rs 0.10 crore from 164 shows with 19% occupancy.

Region-Wise Occupancy

Kochi emerged as the film's strongest Malayalam market with 85.3% occupancy across 234 shows. Evening shows there touched 93%, while morning occupancy stood at 71%.

Kozhikode also performed exceptionally well with 82.5% occupancy. Evening shows reached 93%, while morning shows started at 62%.

Kottayam recorded 81% occupancy overall, with evening shows touching 93%. Thrissur maintained 75.8% occupancy, peaking at 89% during evening shows.

Kollam registered 77.3% occupancy, while Alappuzha recorded 73.8%. Trivandrum remained strong at 62.8%, with evening occupancy rising to 79%.

ALSO READ | Drishyam 3 Screening: Mohanlal Breaks Down While Watching Movie With Fans, Video Goes Viral — Watch

Outside Kerala, Chennai recorded 46.3% occupancy for Malayalam shows, with night shows touching 73%. Bengaluru remained comparatively lower at 31% occupancy for Malayalam screens, though night shows improved to 50%.

In Telugu markets, Warangal emerged as the strongest centre with 35.8% occupancy, closely followed by Karimnagar at 36.8%. Hyderabad remained lower at 17%.

For Tamil screens, Puducherry recorded the best occupancy at 64.7%, with night shows touching 99%. Trichy followed with 56.8% occupancy, while Coimbatore recorded 46%.

In Kannada regions, Hubballi and Tumakuru performed best with occupancies above 42%, while Bengaluru stayed low at 8.5%.

About Drishyam 3

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 continues Georgekutty's story as his hidden past once again threatens his family's future.

The film also stars Siddique, Asha Sharath, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan and Meenakshi. The crime thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 39 minutes and carries a U/A certification.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.