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Delhi Gymkhana Club Asked To Vacate Iconic Lutyens' Delhi Premises By June 5

Founded in 1913 during British rule, the Delhi Gymkhana Club evolved into one of India's most exclusive symbols of power, privilege and elite networking before facing an unprecedented eviction order from the Centre.

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Delhi Gymkhana Club Asked To Vacate Iconic Lutyens' Delhi Premises By June 5
Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of India's most exclusive institutions, faces eviction after over a century in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi.
Photo Source: Delhi Gymkhana Club

After more than a century as one of India's most exclusive power clubs, the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club has been served an eviction notice by the Centre, marking what many see as the possible end of an era in Lutyens' Delhi.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, through the Land and Development Office (L&DO), has directed the club to vacate its sprawling Safdarjung Road premises by June 5, saying the land is required for “urgent institutional needs”, governance infrastructure and defence-related public interest projects.

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The property sits adjacent to the Prime Minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.

Founded in 1913 as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club during British rule, the institution evolved into one of the country's most influential social spaces after Independence, shedding the word “Imperial” but retaining much of its elite culture and exclusivity.

Spread across nearly 27 acres and designed by noted British architect Robert Tor Russell, the club became synonymous with power, privilege and old-world influence.

For decades, membership at the Gymkhana has been considered a symbol of entry into Delhi's highest social and bureaucratic circles.

Its members have included top bureaucrats, military officers, diplomats, judges, politicians and business families.

Entry into the club remained notoriously difficult, with waiting periods often stretching up to 30 years and admissions shaped more by influence and networks than wealth.

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The club's traditions, including strict dress codes and preferential treatment for families of existing members, also drew criticism for reflecting a colonial-era mindset.

In 2020, the National Company Law Tribunal observed that the institution continued to “reek of an imperial mindset”.

Even amid criticism, the Delhi Gymkhana retained its aura as one of the Capital's most coveted institutions — until now.

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