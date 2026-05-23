Piyush Goyal To Hold FTA Talks With Canada PM Mark Carney During Official Visit

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during his official visit to Canada from May 25-27, with discussions expected to focus on reviving negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and strengthening bilateral economic ties.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Goyal said the talks would focus on the "way ahead" for the proposed India-Canada trade pact, with critical minerals expected to be a key area of discussion.

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As part of the visit, Goyal will also meet representatives of Canada's "Maple 8" pension funds to attract greater long-term investments into India.

The Maple 8 refers to Canada's eight largest public pension funds, including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) and CDPQ, among others.

A 150-member business delegation is expected to accompany the commerce minister during the visit, underlining efforts to deepen commercial engagement between the two countries.

Goyal is also expected to discuss Canadian participation in India's SHANTI (Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India) initiative, which aims to expand private sector participation in the country's nuclear energy ecosystem.

The initiative proposes allowing private companies and joint ventures to apply for licences to build, own and operate nuclear power plants, marking a major shift in India's traditionally state-led nuclear power framework.

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The minister said India and Canada are aiming to significantly expand bilateral trade in the coming years, with investment flows and critical mineral partnerships expected to play a major role in future cooperation.

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