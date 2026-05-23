NTPC Declares Final Dividend Of Rs 3.5 Per Share; Logs 38% Surge In Net Profit

NTPC Ltd. declared a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share, after announcing its finanical results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26, on Saturday.

The firm's profit was up 38% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 10,487 crore, in comparison to Rs 7,611.2 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's revenue was flat at 0.3% year-on-year to Rs 49,689 crore, compared to Rs 49,833 crore, in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 8.3% year-on-year to Rs 15,323 crore, from Rs 14,154.1 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's Ebitda margin widened to 30.8% from 28.4%.

NTPC Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 38% at Rs 10,487 crore versus Rs 7,611.2 crore

Revenue down 0.3% at Rs 49,689 crore versus Rs 49,833 crore

EBITDA up 8.3% at Rs 15,323 crore versus Rs 14,154.1 crore

EBITDA Margin at 30.8% versus 28.4%

To raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

To incorporate JV with CtrlS Datacenters

The company also approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through non-convertible debentures. In addition, NTPC Green said it will incorporate a joint venture with CtrlS Datacenters.

NTPC Green Energy Share Price

NTPC Green Energy shares closed 1.18% lower at Rs 104.14 per share after it fell as much as 1.32% to Rs 105.40 apiece on Friday. This compares to a 0.27% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. It has fallen 7.17% in the last 12 months and rose 10.14% year-to-date.

ALSO READ: NTPC Green Q4: Profit Sinks 16% Even As Revenue Soars; Board Okays Rs 5,000-Crore Fundraise

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