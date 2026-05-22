NTPC Green Q4: Profit Sinks 16% Even As Revenue Soars; Board Okays Rs 5,000-Crore Fundraise

NTPC Green Energy Ltd.'s net profit declined 15.5% to Rs 197 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This compares with a profit of Rs 233 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to the company's stock exchange filing on Friday.

Revenue rose 46.7% year-on-year for the March quarter to Rs 912.6 crore, compared to Rs 622.3 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda increased 38.3% to Rs 774.5 crore from Rs 560.1 crore, while Ebitda margin narrowed to 84.9% from 90% a year earlier.

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The company also approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through non-convertible debentures. In addition, NTPC Green said it will incorporate a joint venture with CtrlS Datacenters.

NTPC Green Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 15.5% at Rs 197 crore versus Rs 233 crore

Revenue up 46.7% at Rs 912.6 crore versus Rs 622.3 crore

Ebitda up 38.3% at Rs 774.5 crore versus Rs 560.1 crore

Ebitda Margin at 84.9% versus 90%

To raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

To incorporate JV with CtrlS Datacenters

NTPC Green Energy Sare Price Today

NTPC Green Energy shares closed 1.18% lower at Rs 104.14 per share after it fell as much as 1.32% to Rs 105.40 apiece. This compares to a 0.27% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. It has fallen 7.17% in the last 12 months and rose 10.14% year-to-date.

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