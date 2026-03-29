Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal To Visit Canada In May For Trade Talks

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Canada in May amidst ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two countries.

On March 2, the two countries launched negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA).

The issue of Goyal's visit came up during his meeting with Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade of Canada, on the sidelines of the 14th ministerial conference of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The bilateral discussion focused on expediting the recently launched India-Canada CEPA negotiations. “(Maninder) Sidhu extended a warm welcome to Goyal for his upcoming visit to Canada in May 2026, leading a major Indian business delegation,” the commerce ministry said in a statement.

It said that India also supported Canada's proposal to send a business delegation to India covering high-tech sectors such as aerospace, defence, and space.

Underlining the importance of the clean energy transition, both ministers agreed to explore cooperation in nuclear energy and other critical areas, including agriculture and critical minerals, it added.

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During a meeting between Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter J Kyle, both sides discussed the issue of implementation of the comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA), which was signed on July 24, 2025.

India has completed all internal approvals and ratification processes for the India-UK deal. Kyle also informed that the UK has also completed parliamentary approval of the pact.

“Both sides looked forward to the entry into force of India-UK CETA as per the agreed timelines,” the ministry said, adding as part of enhancing the use of the pact by concerned stakeholders, Goyal emphasised the importance of outreach plans to ensure that the benefits of CETA reach businesses across the length and breadth of India.

Further during a meeting between Goyal and EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, both reviewed progress of the work underway on the signing of the recently concluded India-EU FTA.

The two agreed that both sides should strive towards completing the necessary processes that can facilitate the signing of the India-EU FTA at the earliest.

The Indian minister also held bilateral discussions with Todd Michael McClay, Minister for Trade and Investment of New Zealand, on the sidelines of WTO MC14.

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The ministers briefly reviewed preparations for the upcoming New Zealand visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing high enthusiasm for this visit, New Zealand confirmed that a substantial list of deliverables are currently being finalized by both sides for this visit, it said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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