Krispy Kreme Data Breach Settlement: Eligible Customers, How To Claim Up To $3,500 And More

Krispy Kreme has agreed to a $1.6 million class action settlement over a 2024 cyberattack that exposed the sensitive personal information of roughly 1,61,000 current and former employees, with affected individuals now having weeks left to file a claim for compensation of up to $3,500.

What's The Case All About?

The settlement, which received preliminary court approval on March 5, 2026, stems from a class action lawsuit filed against Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation over a data breach incident discovered on November 29, 2024.

The compromised data includes some combination of names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and financial account access information.

The breach affected a substantial number of people connected to the doughnut chain. According to the Maine Attorney General's office, approximately 1,61,000 current and former employees were impacted. Those affected were sent formal notices informing them that their personal data may have been compromised.

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Eligibility Criteria & How To Claim

Eligibility is limited to those who were sent a notice of the data incident indicating their private information may have been impacted.

According to the settlement FAQ page, class members can claim up to $3,500 for documented losses or receive an estimated $75 in cash with no documentation required. All class members are also entitled to one year of free credit monitoring.

To qualify for the higher payout, claimants must submit documentation of losses related to fraud and identity theft, such as telephone records, correspondence, emails, or receipts.

Beyond the financial compensation, Krispy Kreme has also agreed to implement additional security measures to better protect consumer information going forward.

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The Deadline

The window to act is narrowing. Claim forms must be submitted or postmarked by June 22, 2026. Those wishing to exclude themselves from the settlement or file an objection must do so by June 6, 2026. The court's final approval hearing is scheduled for July 6, 2026, in a federal court in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to the official settlement website, krispykremedatasettlement.com, claims can be filed online or by calling 877-239-1879.

Payments and benefits will only be distributed if the court grants final approval and any appeals are resolved, the website says.

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