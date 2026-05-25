ONGC Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) is set to announce its Q4FY26 results this week. It is India's largest crude oil and natural gas company, producing around 71% of the country's domestic output. ONGC is a Maharatna company under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Here's everything you need to know about ONGC's Q4FY26 results schedule.

ONGC Q4 Results: Date And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated May 8, ONGC said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on May 26 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend, if any, for FY26.

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ONGC Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the company's securities is closed from April 1 to May 28.

ONGC Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The firm has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on May 27 at 11 a.m. to discuss its Q4FY26 results.

Pan India Access Number

Dial in Access Numbers: 086 3416 8832, 086 4536 7270

Toll-Free Number – International

USA: 1877 387 0849/1800 974 0768, UK: 0800 016 3439/0808 101 7155, Singapore: 800 101 1941, Hong Kong: 800 903 171

International Direct toll Access: +91 44 7116 3030

ONGC Q3 Results

ONGC reported a 23% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 11,946 crore for the third quarter of FY26. The growth was largely supported by stronger earnings from its refining and marketing operations, along with reduced finance costs. The Maharatna PSU posted consolidated total income of about Rs 1.71 lakh crore in Q3 FY26, broadly unchanged from Rs 1.70 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

ONGC Share Price History

Shares of ONGC have fallen 2.99% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has remained flat, and in the past six months, it has risen 16.51%. On a year-to-date basis, ONGC share price has grown 20.14%. Over the past year, it has increased by 16.23%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 307.50 apiece on the NSE on April 29, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 228.61 apiece on Dec. 17, 2025. At 11:02 a.m. on Monday, ONGC shares were trading 1.43% lower at Rs 285.85 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 1.09% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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