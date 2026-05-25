Suzlon Energy Shares Trade Higher Ahead Of Q4 Results

Shares of Suzlon Energy traded higher after the opening bell on Monday, May 25 ahead of the renewable energy firm's declaration of fourth quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Suzlon share price advanced 1.77% to trade at Rs 54.70 at 9:36 am on Monday. The benchmark Nifty 50 was around 0.95 higher.

In an exchange filing dated May 18, Suzlon Energy said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on May 25 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The filing did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

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Suzlon Energy Q3 Results

Suzlon Energy reported 15% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 445 crore in the October-December quarter, compared to Rs 389 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations soared 42% to Rs 4,228 crore versus Rs 2,986 crore last year. Operational performance improved as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation jumped 48% to Rs 731 crore from Rs 493 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Margin expanded to 17.3% versus 16.6%.

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