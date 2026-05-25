Jana Nayagan Release Date: When Will Vijay's Film Release In Theatres? Here's What We Know

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and superstar Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film 'Jana Nayagan' continues to generate huge excitement among fans even months after its original planned release. Referred to as the actor's final film, the release has faced multiple delays, primarily due to certification issues.

Jana Nayagan - June Release

Fresh speculation about the film's release date began after District by Zomato listed Jana Nayagan as "Releasing on June 19."

The date quickly went viral on social media, with many fans noting that it is just three days before Vijay's birthday on June 22. BookMyShow also hinted at a June release window after updating the film's page, triggering widespread celebrations among Vijay's loyal fan base. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers of the film yet.

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CBFC Clearance

According to the film's producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is still awaiting its certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Speaking to the media on Friday, after being spotted at a temple, the producer confirmed that the team is hopeful of receiving the clearance soon.

He said, "This is not the place to talk about Jana Nayagan. I came for temple darshan. But as I told, we're waiting for certificate to come. I am sure that they're going to give it anytime soon. We'll release at the earliest. This is not the place to talk about anything else, thank you. I came here to take God's blessings. I came here for darshan, and I am very happy that Vijay sir has become chief minister of Tamil Nadu. As you know, we have put the title Jana Nayagan. He has become Jana Nayagan of Tamil Nadu, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. I am very happy. That's why I came for darshan."

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to hit theatres during the Pongal festival on January 9, 2026, but faced CBFC clearance issues. This led to a prolonged delay without an official confirmation of the release date since. The film also leaked online in April, leading to additional challenges for the team.

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Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay in the lead role alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film holds special significance as it is widely believed to be Vijay's last cinematic outing. The actor-turned-politician founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party and was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026.

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