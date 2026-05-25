India's Fuel Still Cheaper Than Neighbours Despite Rs 7 Hike — Check Cost In Pakistan, Nepal & Sri Lanka

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in 10 days as state-owned fuel retailers continued to pass on rising international oil prices to consumers.

With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices have nearly touched Rs 7.5 per litre since fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze, stoking concerns over inflationary pressures and higher transportation costs across the economy.

The back-to-back increases follow a prolonged freeze in retail fuel prices and come amid elevated crude oil prices in the global market, tightening refining margins, and a weaker rupee, which have sharply raised the cost of imports.

India prices petrol and diesel at or below most of the developing world and at roughly half the European pump, while still raising less than any non-subsidising peer through the present disruption, according to government sources.

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The table below sets out the country-by-country percentage change in local-currency pump price between Feb. 23, 2026 and May 2026, alongside the post-Hormuz absolute pump price as of mid-to-late May 2026 in equivalent Indian rupees.



Country Petrol % chg. Diesel % chg. Petrol Rs /L Diesel Rs /L Myanmar +89.7% +112.7% Rs 141 Rs 148 Malaysia +56.3% +71.2% Rs 74 Rs 72 Pakistan +54.9% +44.9% Rs 136 Rs 136 United Arab Emirates +52.4% +86.1% Rs 98 Rs 94 United States +44.5% +48.1% Rs 110 Rs 118 Philippines +40.6% +53.8% Rs 132 Rs 126 Sri Lanka +38.2% +41.8% Rs 140 Rs 125 Nepal +38.2% +58.5% Rs 136 Rs 132 South Africa +33.1% +63.6% Rs 125 Rs 128 Canada +31.9% +32.8% Rs 130 Rs 128 New Zealand +30.7% +88.6% Rs 172 Rs 165 Thailand +29.7% +32.4% Rs 140 Rs 128 Belgium +25.3% +30.9% Rs 186 Rs 180 Vietnam +23.8% +50.6% Rs 105 Rs 98 France +22.1% +30.2% Rs 198 Rs 190 China +21.7% +23.7% Rs 126 Rs 118 South Korea +19.0% +26.2% Rs 162 Rs 148 Australia +18.5% +43.1% Rs 158 Rs 165 United Kingdom +18.4% +34.0% Rs 170 Rs 203 Netherlands +18.4% +25.6% Rs 235 Rs 225 Indonesia +18.0% +28.5% Rs 96 Rs 88 Italy +16.8% +22.4% Rs 197 Rs 188 Bangladesh +16.7% +15.0% Rs 109 Rs 95 Germany +15.6% +21.5% Rs 210 Rs 192 Denmark +15.3% +24.0% Rs 218 Rs 202 Singapore +12.7% +64.7% Rs 178 Rs 172 Hong Kong +12.6% +14.8% Rs 268 Rs 245 Switzerland +11.4% +14.6% Rs 181 Rs 168 Japan +9.7% +11.2% Rs 152 Rs 138 INDIA (Delhi) +7.7% +8.6% Rs 102.1 Rs 95.2

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Every major developed economy now retails petrol above Rs 150 a litre and most above Rs 180; the EU 27 weighted average sits at Rs 179 on petrol and Rs 184 on diesel. India's two large neighbours — Pakistan and Nepal — have moved past Rs 135 a litre on petrol despite lower nominal incomes; Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and the Philippines have crossed Rs 130, according to government sources.

Third, the only economies retailing petrol consistently below the Indian range are direct subsidisers (the UAE and Malaysia) or the US, which has structurally low fuel taxation, according to government sources.

It should be noted that petrol and diesel prices are now at their highest levels since May 2022. Rates had remained frozen since April 2022 except for a Rs 2-per-litre cut in March 2024 ahead of national elections.

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