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India's Fuel Still Cheaper Than Neighbours Despite Rs 7 Hike — Check Cost In Pakistan, Nepal & Sri Lanka

Compared to other non-subsidising countries, India saw smaller percentage increases and maintains relatively lower absolute fuel prices.

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India's Fuel Still Cheaper Than Neighbours Despite Rs 7 Hike — Check Cost In Pakistan, Nepal & Sri Lanka
Petrol Diesel Price Hike News
Photo: PTI
  • Petrol and diesel prices rose by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday in India
  • Cumulative fuel price hikes since May 15 have reached nearly Rs 7.5 per litre
  • Price rises follow global crude prices, weak rupee, and tightening refining margins
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Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in 10 days as state-owned fuel retailers continued to pass on rising international oil prices to consumers.

With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices have nearly touched Rs 7.5 per litre since fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze, stoking concerns over inflationary pressures and higher transportation costs across the economy.

The back-to-back increases follow a prolonged freeze in retail fuel prices and come amid elevated crude oil prices in the global market, tightening refining margins, and a weaker rupee, which have sharply raised the cost of imports.

India prices petrol and diesel at or below most of the developing world and at roughly half the European pump, while still raising less than any non-subsidising peer through the present disruption, according to government sources.

ALSO READ: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again By Rs 2.6! Check New Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai On May 25

The table below sets out the country-by-country percentage change in local-currency pump price between Feb. 23, 2026 and May 2026, alongside the post-Hormuz absolute pump price as of mid-to-late May 2026 in equivalent Indian rupees. 
 

CountryPetrol % chg.Diesel % chg.Petrol Rs /L Diesel Rs /L
Myanmar+89.7%+112.7%Rs  141Rs 148
Malaysia+56.3%+71.2%Rs 74Rs 72
Pakistan+54.9%+44.9%Rs 136Rs 136
United Arab Emirates+52.4%+86.1%Rs 98Rs 94
United States+44.5%+48.1%Rs 110Rs 118
Philippines+40.6%+53.8%Rs 132Rs 126
Sri Lanka+38.2%+41.8%Rs 140Rs 125
Nepal+38.2%+58.5%Rs 136Rs 132
South Africa+33.1%+63.6%Rs 125Rs 128
Canada+31.9%+32.8%Rs 130Rs 128
New Zealand+30.7%+88.6%Rs 172Rs 165
Thailand+29.7%+32.4%Rs 140Rs 128
Belgium+25.3%+30.9%Rs 186Rs 180
Vietnam+23.8%+50.6%Rs 105Rs 98
France+22.1%+30.2%Rs 198Rs 190
China+21.7%+23.7%Rs 126Rs 118
South Korea+19.0%+26.2%Rs 162Rs 148
Australia+18.5%+43.1%Rs 158Rs 165
United Kingdom+18.4%+34.0%Rs 170Rs 203
Netherlands+18.4%+25.6%Rs 235Rs 225
Indonesia+18.0%+28.5%Rs 96Rs 88
Italy+16.8%+22.4%Rs 197Rs 188
Bangladesh+16.7%+15.0%Rs 109Rs 95
Germany+15.6%+21.5%Rs 210Rs 192
Denmark+15.3%+24.0%Rs 218Rs 202
Singapore+12.7%+64.7%Rs 178Rs 172
Hong Kong+12.6%+14.8%Rs 268Rs 245
Switzerland+11.4%+14.6%Rs 181Rs 168
Japan+9.7%+11.2%Rs 152Rs 138
INDIA (Delhi)+7.7%+8.6%Rs 102.1Rs 95.2

ALSO READ: Fuel Price Hike: How A Rs 7.5 Increase In Petrol, Diesel Could Make Daily Life More Expensive

Every major developed economy now retails petrol above Rs 150 a litre and most above Rs 180; the EU 27 weighted average sits at Rs 179 on petrol and Rs 184 on diesel. India's  two large neighbours — Pakistan and Nepal — have moved past Rs 135 a litre on petrol despite lower nominal incomes; Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and the Philippines have crossed Rs 130, according to government sources.

Third, the only economies retailing petrol consistently below the Indian range are direct subsidisers (the UAE and Malaysia) or the US, which has structurally low fuel taxation, according to government sources.

It should be noted that petrol and diesel prices are now at their highest levels since May 2022. Rates had remained frozen since April 2022 except for a Rs 2-per-litre cut in March 2024 ahead of national elections.

ALSO READ: Petrol Price Check: Just Three States/UTs Hold Out Below Rs 100/Litre — See Which States Have Breached Rs 110

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India's Fuel Price Hike Smallest Among Major Non-Subsidising Economies: Govt Sources

India's Fuel Price Hike Smallest Among Major Non-Subsidising Economies: Govt Sources

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