Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal-Starrer Sees High Occupancy On First Sunday

Mohanlal's much-anticipated thriller Drishyam 3 has registered a strong opening weekend at the box office. The film witnessed packed theatres and healthy occupancy rates, while also receiving a solid response from overseas markets.

Drishyam 3 - Box Office Collection Day 4

As per Sacnilk reports, the film collected Rs 13.95 crore net across 5,270 shows on Day 4. These figures reflect a 1.8% growth from the previous day's (Day 3 - Saturday) net collection of Rs 13.7 crore.

The total India gross collections are valued at Rs 63.34 crore, and total India net collections at Rs 54.55 crore so far. On Day 4, the film collected Rs 13 crore, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 78 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection to Rs 141.34 crore.

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Language-Wise Breakdown

Here's what Day 4 looked like for Drishyam 3:

Malayalam : The Malayalam version collected Rs 11.75 crore from 3,186 shows. The occupancy led with a strong 69%.

: The Malayalam version collected Rs 11.75 crore from 3,186 shows. The occupancy led with a strong 69%. Telugu : The Telugu version collected Rs 1.2 crore from 1,358 shows with an occupancy of 20%.

: The Telugu version collected Rs 1.2 crore from 1,358 shows with an occupancy of 20%. Tamil : The Tamil version collected Rs 65 lakh from 530 shows with an occupancy of 38%.

: The Tamil version collected Rs 65 lakh from 530 shows with an occupancy of 38%. Kannada: The Kannada version collected Rs 35 lakh from 196 shows with an occupancy of 29%.

Day 4 Occupancy

Malayalam : With a strong overall occupancy of 69.35% on Day 4, the morning shows reported 60.75%. The afternoon shows saw 77.08%, while the evening shows increased to 78.83%. The night shows recorded 60.75% occupancy rate.

: With a strong overall occupancy of 69.35% on Day 4, the morning shows reported 60.75%. The afternoon shows saw 77.08%, while the evening shows increased to 78.83%. The night shows recorded 60.75% occupancy rate. Telugu : The overall occupancy stood at 23.73%. Morning shows reported 15% while afternoon shows rose to 26.5%. Evening and night shows recorded 24.58% and 19.17%, respectively.

: The overall occupancy stood at 23.73%. Morning shows reported 15% while afternoon shows rose to 26.5%. Evening and night shows recorded 24.58% and 19.17%, respectively. Tamil : The overall occupancy was 50.22%. Morning shows recorded 26.33%, afternoon 63.44%, evening 47.44%, and night shows 50%.

: The overall occupancy was 50.22%. Morning shows recorded 26.33%, afternoon 63.44%, evening 47.44%, and night shows 50%. Kannada: Overall occupancy recorded 25.46%. The morning shows started with a low 10.63% while the afternoon shows surged to 26.13%. Evening and night shows reported 25% and 28.38%, respectively.

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Box Office Performance

Drishyam 3 opened with a strong Rs 15.85 crore net on Day 1, recording 51.3% occupancy across 5,506 shows. On Day 2, the film collected Rs 11.05 crore net with 44.5% occupancy from 4,886 shows. Day 3 (Saturday) collected Rs 13.7 crore from 5,185 shows.

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