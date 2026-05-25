'Genuine Human Error': Ram Charan Apologises After Calling Jasprit Bumrah A Footballer

Telugu superstar Ram Charan found himself trending for unexpected reasons after he mistakenly referred to Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah as a footballer during an event in Bhopal. The actor later issued a public apology, calling it a "genuine human error."

Ram Charan's Slip-Up At Peddi Promotional Event

The incident occurred on Saturday during the grand music launch event of Ram Charan's upcoming sports drama Peddi in Bhopal. Ram was present along with his supporting cast and crew, including AR Rahman, Janhvi Kapoor, and others. While participating in a session during the event, Ram Charan was asked to describe some Indian cricket stars.

When asked about Sachin Tendulkar, the actor replied, "Long legendary run." For Dhoni, he said, "calm and cool", Virat Kohli "fire," and for Rohit Sharma, he answered by saying, "He's everybody's man". However, when asked about Bumrah, there was a slip-up.

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Ram Charan accidentally described Bumrah, who is one of India's finest fast bowlers, as a footballer. "Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am your biggest fan. I love football and football ko itne aage bada rahe ho (you are taking football to new heights). Love you, sir," replied Ram. The video quickly went viral on social media, triggering a flood of memes and comments from netizens.

Ram Charan Issues An Apology

Realising his mistake, Ram Charan took to his social media shortly after the event to clarify and apologise. In his apology statement, he wrote, "Uff… I'm genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd."

Adding praise and respect to the renowned cricket star, Ram wrote, "I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot."

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About Peddi

Peddi is a sports drama that follows a man's journey of self-discovery through sports. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu. The film features a blend of sports, as the RRR actor will be seen playing cricket, traditional wrestling, and running. It is set to release in theatres on June 4.

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