Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Starrer Ramayana May Hit Theatres A Week Before Diwali: Report

After months of anticipation surrounding its Diwali 2026 release, Ramayana: Part One may now arrive in theatres earlier than expected. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the big-budget mythological film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Yash could now hit theatres on October 30, 2026, instead of its previously expected Diwali release date.

Earlier Release Window

As per Bollywood Hungama, the team behind Ramayana is currently discussing whether a pre-Diwali release could work better commercially. The idea reportedly revolves around allowing the film to build momentum before the holiday rush, potentially helping collections surge during its second week in cinemas.

A source quoted by the portal claimed that director Namit Malhotra wants to “redefine business” by attempting a strategy where the movie's second-week collections outperform its opening week due to the Diwali holidays.

“Namit Malhotra wants the film to establish itself before the Diwali period. He wants the word of mouth to spread all across, so that the business peaks in the second week. He is here to redefine business by not just bringing a pre-Diwali release, but also a film that scores a bigger second week than the first due to the festive period. The conversation to pre-pone by a week is underway, and a final decision will be taken soon," a source shared with the portal.

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Yash Teased ‘October End' Release

Speculation around the revised release date started after Yash hinted at the timeline during an interview with an international entertainment portal. The actor reportedly said, “‘Ramayana' we are planning this year, (on) Diwali, which is October last week.”

Box Office Clash

If the film releases on October 30, it could also avoid competition from Hollywood films like Godzilla Minus Zero and The Cat in the Hat, both currently scheduled to release on November 6.

The report further stated that the release date announcement may depend on the finalisation of the film's distribution deal. The makers are reportedly in talks for a huge Rs 450 crore distribution agreement.

Ramayana: Part One is currently scheduled for Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part Two is expected to release during Diwali 2027.

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