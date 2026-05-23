'Jaldi The Late', 'Home From Work': Ravi Kishan Says He Has No Idea Why His Slip-Ups Go Viral On Social Media

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan says he has never understood why he keeps going viral on social media and that he is just an ordinary person who makes mistakes like everyone else.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Maa Behen" on Friday evening, Kishan was asked about his most recent slip-up -- the viral video in which he accidentally said “home from work” instead of “work from home” while speaking in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's WFH campaign.

“I swear on Mahadev, I've no idea why I keep going viral. I accidentally said 'home from work' and 'jaldi the late'. I was on my way to Parliament and wanted to say I needed to 'work from home', but 'home from work' slipped out instead.

"People look at me as if I've arrived from some completely different planet. I'm just a human being, and I make mistakes like everyone else. Why you guys make me go viral is beyond my understanding,” the actor said.

The BJP MP from Gorakhpur also said that his gaffes have even caught the attention of the top leadership of his party.

“Everyone asks me about it, even people in my own political party. My superiors ask, ‘What exactly do you do?' I'm like, ‘I don't know',” he said.

“Maa Behen” is a dark comedy in which Kishan stars alongside Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and influencer Dharna Durgaa. The Netflix film is directed by Suresh Triveni of "Subedaar" and "Tumhari Sulu" fame.

It features Dixit as Rekha, a mother who's already juggling enough until life throws her the ultimate curveball: a dead body in her kitchen.

"With her two daughters, Jaya (Dimri), the responsible one, and Sushma (Durgaa), the wild card, this trio must think fast, lie faster, and somehow keep their nosy neighbours from sniffing out the truth,” read the official logline.

Just like his viral slip-ups, Kishan said he is confident that "Maa Behen" will also go viral on social media.

"Earlier, ‘Laapataa Ladies' came out on Netflix and made it all the way to the Oscars, and ‘Maamla Legal Hai' second season has been trending at the top spot for two months now.

"Now, Madhuri Ma'am, Triptii, Durga, Geetanjali, and everyone else are all such phenomenal actors, and they are coming together for ‘Maa Behen'. This film will definitely go viral; it has all the right ingredients for it. Since, I'm in it too, all I have to do is show up and go viral," the 56-year-old actor said.

Asked about working with Dixit, Kishan said he has long admired her as an actor and looked up to her commitment towards her work.

“Not just me but the entire world is a fan of Madhuri ma'am, it was a privilege for me to share the screen with her. I've had great fun working with her,” the actor said, expressing gratitude to the director and the makers for bringing the cast together.

“She is very punctual. I always tried to reach before time but I would often find her coming before me despite it being a difficult shoot. Like, we faced immense challenges in terms of the weather, there were days when we shot amid heavy rains,” he added.

According to Kishan, one of the most striking qualities about Dixit is her mastery over North Indian dialects.

“She has beautifully spoken Kanpuriya-Bhojpuri and Gorakhpuriya-Bhojpuri, she has worked very hard for that. She is a Maharashtrian, born and raised in Maharashtra but one will feel that she is a Bhojpuri woman.”

“Maa Behen” will make its debut on Netflix on June 4. It is produced by Abundantia Entertainment Production in association with Opening Image Films.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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