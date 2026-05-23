Iran Praises Tulsi Gabbard After Resignation: 'You Spoke Truth; Worked For US, Not Israel'

Iran has praised Tulsi Gabbard after her resignation as Director of National Intelligence of the United States. The Iranian Embassy in Armenia said she had at times spoken “truths” about Tehran that US President Donald Trump disliked.

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“We wish Abraham a swift and complete recovery. You have previously shown at times that you work for America and not Israel, and sometimes you spoke truths about Iran that Trump hated,” the embassy posted on X on Saturday.

The embassy added that she sometimes worked for the US and not Israel and called the US government a proxy for Israel that has sidelined Americans.

“It was a pity that someone like you worked with this government, which has sidelined America and is a proxy for Israel. Best wishes,” it added.

Why Tulsi Gabbard Resigned

The Iranian embassy's remarks came after Gabbard resigned on Friday citing her husband's diagnosis with a rare form of cancer.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead DNI for the last year and a half. Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026.

“My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,” Gabbard posted on X.

Trump confirmed the development and said Gabbard had done a great job but stepped back due to her husband's cancer diagnosis. On his Truth Social account, he also noted that Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard's resignation is effective June 30, Reuters reported.

Lukas is a former CIA officer and analyst who served on the National Security Council during Trump's first term.

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Despite Gabbar's departure citing her husband's illness, there were reports that she was “forced” out of the Trump administration. Trump had earlier said Gabbard was softer on Iran and its nuclear ambitions, Reuters reported. In April, sources told Reuters she could lose her role in a cabinet shakeup.

The report also cited a senior White House official who said that Trump had expressed displeasure with Gabbard and was considering her potential replacement options.

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