Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Mohanlal-Starrer Sees Strong Occupancy Trends, Mint This Amount

Drishyam 3 is continuing its solid box office run, with the Mohanlal starrer earning Rs 4.44 crore net in India so far on Day 3.

The crime thriller is currently running across 2,679 shows nationwide on the first Saturday and has maintained an overall occupancy of 44.5% so far. The total India net collection has now climbed to Rs 31.34 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 36.42 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Overall Occupancy And Format Performance

The Malayalam 2D version once again remained the film's strongest-performing format with 48.5% overall occupancy during morning shows. Kochi emerged as the best-performing Malayalam market with 75% occupancy across 237 shows, followed by Kottayam at 77%, Kozhikode at 64%, Thrissur at 62% and Alappuzha at 60%. Kollam maintained 54% occupancy, while Trivandrum recorded 48%.

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Outside Kerala, Chennai recorded 42% occupancy for Malayalam screens, while Bengaluru maintained 35%. Mumbai remained comparatively lower at 30%, whereas NCR stayed weak at 14%.

The Telugu version recorded 14.5% overall occupancy so far on Day 3. Warangal emerged as the strongest Telugu centre with 35% occupancy, closely followed by Karimnagar at 33%. Hyderabad remained comparatively lower at 15%, while Vijayawada and Vizag stayed around the 11-13% range.

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Tamil 2D registered 18.22% occupancy overall during morning shows. Puducherry emerged as the strongest Tamil market with 57% occupancy, while Chennai recorded 26%. Trichy maintained 25% occupancy, whereas Coimbatore and Madurai remained 12-13% range.

Kannada continued to remain the weakest-performing version with just 8.38% overall occupancy. Tumakuru emerged as the best-performing Kannada centre with 39% occupancy, while Bengaluru stayed low at 7%. Mysuru recorded the lowest with only 2% occupancy in morning shows.

Language-Wise Collection Breakdown

The Malayalam version led collections comfortably with Rs 3.72 crore net so far from 1,557 shows while maintaining 60% occupancy. Telugu contributed Rs 0.40 crore from 696 shows with 19% occupancy. Tamil added Rs 0.21 crore from 312 shows with occupancy around 31%, while Kannada earned Rs 0.11 crore from 114 shows with occupancy near 26%.

Drishyam 3 Box Office So Far

Drishyam 3 opened with a strong Rs 15.85 crore net on Day 1, recording 51.3% occupancy across 5,506 shows nationwide. On Day 2, the film collected Rs 11.05 crore net with 44.5% occupancy from 4,886 shows, witnessing a controlled 30.3% drop from its opening day.

About Drishyam 3

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 also stars Siddique, Asha Sharath, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan and Meenakshi. The film follows Georgekutty as his life unfolds four-and-a-half years after the events of the previous film.

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