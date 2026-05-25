'Don't Listen To Losers': Trump Says Iran Deal Not Fully Negotiated Yet, Claims Nobody Knows What It Is

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social late Sunday night to defend his administration's ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran, while simultaneously acknowledging that no deal has yet been finalized.

He also urged the public to ignore those raising concerns about the process.

In the post, Trump insisted that any agreement his administration reaches with Tehran would be fundamentally different from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the landmark nuclear accord negotiated under US President Barack Obama.

Trump, who withdrew the United States from that deal during his first term in 2018, has long characterized it as one of the worst diplomatic agreements in American history.

"If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon," Trump wrote. "Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn't even fully negotiated yet."

The admission that talks remain incomplete comes amid mounting speculation about the scope and terms of a potential agreement, with critics on both sides of the aisle raising questions about what concessions, if any, the administration is prepared to offer. Trump dismissed skeptics outright.

ALSO READ: Trump Says Iran Talks 'Constructive', US Won't Rush Into Deal

"So don't listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about," he wrote, adding, "I don't make bad deals!"

In recent days, Washington and Tehran have, reportedly, stepped up negotiations over a possible framework tied to Iran's nuclear programme and regional security issues.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said both sides were discussing a memorandum of understanding as an initial step, which could eventually pave the way for a broader agreement within 30 to 60 days.

One of the central issues in the discussions has reportedly been the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically vital shipping corridor through which nearly 20% of global oil and gas supplies moved before the recent conflict escalated.

ALSO READ: Iran Denies Agreeing To Hand Over Enriched Uranium Stockpile Amid Ongoing US Talks

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