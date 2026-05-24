Trump Says Iran Talks 'Constructive', US Won't Rush Into Deal

US President Donald Trump said ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran were progressing in a constructive manner, while asserting that Iran cannot develop or procure a nuclear weapon or bomb.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal, calling it “one of the worst deals ever made” and alleging it created “a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon"

“The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side,” Trump said. He added that the blockade on Iran would remain “in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed”.

Trump also suggested that Iran could eventually join the Abraham Accords, saying Middle Eastern countries had supported Washington's efforts and that regional cooperation could be further enhanced and strengthened.

In a separate Truth Social repost, Trump shared an image carrying the word “Adios” over visuals depicting explosions near vessels carrying Iranian flags. The repost triggered widespread reactions online amid heightened tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear programme and security in the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: 'Adios': Donald Trump Shares Post Featuring Exploding Iranian Boats Amid Simmering Tensions

In a post on X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Trump agreed that " any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear danger".

"That means dismantling Iran's nuclear enrichment sites and removing its enriched nuclear material from its territory," Netanyahu said, while reiterating that Israel reserved the right to defend itself "against threats on every front, including Lebanon". "Our partnership has never been stronger," Netanyahu added, asserting that both leaders remained aligned on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaee warned that Tehran could respond forcefully if the Strait of Hormuz came under attack. "If the enemy attacks the Strait of Hormuz, we will break the naval blockade and may withdraw from the NPT," Rezaee said, referring to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Al Arabiya reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian maintained that Tehran was not pursuing nuclear weapons and accused Israel of fuelling instability in the region.

"We are ready to reassure the world that we are not seeking nuclear weapons," Pezeshkian said. "Our negotiating team will not compromise when it counts to our country's dignity and sovereignty."

ALSO READ: US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Won't 'Rush Into Deal' With Tehran, Says Donald Trump

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