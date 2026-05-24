'Adios': Donald Trump Shares Post Featuring Exploding Iranian Boats Amid Simmering Tensions

US President Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social featuring the word "adios" above an image depicting explosions near boats carrying Iranian flags, amid heightened geopolitical tensions involving Tehran.

The graphic, styled like a social media post from Trump's verified account, showed a drone flying over the sea while multiple vessels appeared to explode in flames. The image also included the Spanish word “Adios”, meaning “goodbye”.

Trump did not add any accompanying explanation or caption to the repost.

The post quickly drew attention online, with social media users interpreting it as a symbolic message directed at Iran amid ongoing regional tensions and discussions around Tehran's nuclear programme and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

The image appeared stylised and resembled digitally created or AI-generated artwork rather than a real photograph.

The repost comes at a time when Washington and Tehran remain engaged in negotiations over a possible framework tied to Iran's nuclear programme, regional security and maritime stability in West Asia.

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