'Where Is Dilip Joshi?' Fans Question Taarak Mehta Stars' Absence At Wedding Of Shailesh Lodha's Daughter

Actor Shailesh Lodha had a grand celebration when his daughter got married. Posted online through pictures and videos, the wedding was attended by several friends and family members, including Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, but many fans were left discussing one noticeable detail — the absence of several familiar faces from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Online users pointed out that actors associated with the long-running sitcom, including Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, and Munmun Dutta, were not seen at the wedding festivities. The observation soon sparked conversations on social media, with many wondering whether the cast members had been invited or were simply unable to attend.

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One user on X wrote, "Almost none of the TMKOC actors were spotted at the wedding. Even Dilip Joshi, who was believed to share a good bond with Shailesh Lodha, wasn't seen. If the issue was only with Asit Modi, why didn't the other actors attend?"

This was the general reaction, so much so that many fans complained that they were surprised at the cast's absence. The lovable Taarak Mehta was played by Shailesh Lodha from the start of the show until he left the sitcom in 2022.

In an interview with Lallantop in 2023, he revealed why he walked off the show. He accused that he had disagreements with producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, as he was not happy with the actor's participation in a different television show. He also added that the producer was not behaving properly and was criticising him and, hence, he decided to vacate the show after informing the makers.

While the wedding itself remained a private family celebration, the absence of several TMKOC actors has become a major talking point among fans on social media.

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