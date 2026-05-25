Stock Picks Today: Sun Pharma, LTIMindtree, NTPC, Divi's Lab, Hindalco And More On Brokerages' Radar

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Brokerages remain active on healthcare, metals, utilities and technology stocks, with fresh views on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, LTIMindtree, NTPC, Divi's Laboratories and Hindalco Industries.
Kotak Securities on Sun Pharma
- Maintain Add with TP of Rs 1,960
- Growth guidance cools despite strong long-term levers
- Q4FY26 performance missed estimates
- FY27 topline guidance seen as slightly disappointing
- Specialty business progress remains on track
- Expects Sun Pharma to deliver ~16% EPS CAGR over FY26-29
MS on Sun Pharma
- EBITDA miss due to higher spending
- Strong India and global innovative medicines growth in Q4
- Ilumya and new launches supported growth
- Higher R&D and operating costs impacted margins
- Long-term growth outlook supported by specialty expansion and India franchise strength
CLSA on Sun Pharma
- Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 2,020 from Rs 1,920
- Innovative drugs, India and other markets continue to offset weak US generics
- Guidance seen as moderate amid uncertainty
Kotak Securities on Colgate
- Maintain Reduce; Cut TP to Rs 2,025 from Rs 2,000
- Topline growth recovery seen in Q4FY26
- Margins impacted by inverted duty structure
- Growth momentum expected to continue
- Higher advertising and promotion spending may pressure EBITDA margins
CLSA on Colgate
- Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 1,955 from Rs 1,826
- Volume and pricing growth supported beat
- High demand elasticity expected to drive ad spending
- Focus remains on premiumisation and category expansion
- Gross margins expected to stay in current range
HSBC on LTIMindtree
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5,250
- Randstad Technology and Consulting acquisition to strengthen capabilities
- LTIM plans to leverage Randstad GCC relationships
- Acquisition expected to help reduce subcontracting costs
- Management sees limited margin impact
- Europe scale-up and stronger Australia banking presence aiding medium-term growth
- Near-term demand environment remains weak
Bernstein on NTPC
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 430
- Execution remains in line with expectations
- One of the few reasonably valued utility stocks, according to Bernstein
- Renewable energy targets remain ambitious for FY27
- Grid limitations could act as a bottleneck
- Concern remains over NTPC ceding ground to private players in thermal awards
Kotak Securities on Divi's Lab
- Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 5,850
- Growth slowed in Q4
- Awaiting new generic API launches
- Peptides and dedicated project timelines remain key for custom synthesis momentum
- Valuations already reflect expected CSM improvement
Citi on Divi's Lab
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 9,140
- Q4 softness seen as temporary
- Management reiterated double-digit FY27 revenue growth guidance
- Strong pipeline and higher capex support medium-term growth visibility
- Citi continues to view Divi's as a top pharma pick
MS on Divi's Lab
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 7,904
- Custom synthesis expected to drive next phase of growth
- Company aims to become one of the largest peptide players globally
- Currently has the largest SPPS scale in India
- Capex uptrend expected to support revenue acceleration from H2FY27
MS on Torrent Pharma
- Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 4,580
- EBITDA in line with estimates
- Semaglutide scale-up and synergies remain positives
- Torrent viewed as a high-quality compounder
- Much of synergy upside already reflected in valuations
MS on Eicher Motors
- Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 7,763
- Q4 performance broadly in line
- Management expects FY27 growth momentum to continue
- Export outlook remains cautiously optimistic
- Brownfield expansion to 2 million units targeted by Q2FY28
- Greenfield expansion announced in Andhra Pradesh
- Commodity headwinds partly offset by price hikes
Kotak Securities on Hindalco
- Maintain Reduce; Hike TP to Rs 1,100 from Rs 1,000
- Beat seen across India aluminium and copper divisions
- India business expected to support Novelis in near term
- Gulf conflict aiding performance
- India projects expected to come online from FY28
CLSA on Hindalco
- Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 1,240 from Rs 1,035
- Strong India business performance drove beat
- Higher costs and hedging may partly offset strong LME prices
- Novelis continues to drive leverage
Citi on Fortis Healthcare
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,120
- Strong quarter with healthy hospitals growth
- Margins remained resilient despite bed expansion
- Diagnostics business continued to show traction
CLSA on Sterlite Tech
- Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 655 from Rs 405
- Secured $1 billion order from US hyperscaler
- AI datacentre optical products win expected to drive strong growth
- Multi-year datacentre boom in North America and India seen as key tailwind
- Forecasts revised sharply higher
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