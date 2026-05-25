Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Be Closed For Four Days From May 26 to 31: Check Region-Wise List

As the month of May is approaching its end, many customers are wondering on which days banks are going to be closed this week. Those who are planning to visit branches of major banks in the country, such as State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, are advised to review the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar of May before heading out for their bank-related work.

Bank Holidays Next Week: May 25 to May 31

In the ongoing week, banks are scheduled to be closed for a total of four days, depending upon regional holidays, according to the RBI holiday calendar for fiscal 2026-27. Bank holidays in India differ from state to state and are typically based on national, regional, and religious observations. Banks also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays along with Sundays of every month.

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Bank Holiday on May 26: Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam

On Tuesday, May 26, banks will be closed in Tripura on the account of Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary. Customers should note that even though bank branches remain physically closed during public holidays, online services such as net banking, ATM facilities, UPI, among other things continue to remain available.

Bank Holiday on May 27: Eid al-Adha/Id al-Zuha

On Wednesday, May 27, banks in Tripura, Telangana, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Assam, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed due to the celebration of Eid al-Adha.

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Bank Holiday on May 28: Bakri Id

On Thursday, May 28, banks in various states will be closed on the account of Bakri Id. These states include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Bihar. Customers are advised to check with their local bank branches before planning any key financial transactions.

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Since May 30 is the fifth Saturday of the month, banks are scheduled to remain open, as per the RBI calendar. Banks will stay closed on Sunday, May 31.

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