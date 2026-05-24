US, Iran Agree In Principle To Deal To Reopen Hormuz: Report

The United States and Iran have reached an agreement in principle aimed at winding down the conflict in the Middle East and reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, according to a senior US official cited by the New York Times

The official said Tehran had also agreed to dispose of its highly enriched uranium stockpile as part of the proposed arrangement, although the deal has not yet been formally signed.

According to the New York Times report, the agreement remains subject to final approval from US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, a process that could take several days.

The US official said both sides had broadly agreed on the framework to end the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes. However, some of the most contentious issues are still being negotiated.

There was no immediate confirmation from Tehran on the reported breakthrough. Iranian officials over the past 24 hours have offered differing accounts of what any potential agreement with Washington may include, the report added.

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