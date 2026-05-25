Siemens FY26 Results This Week: Check Date, Dividend news, Share Price History And More

Siemens Ltd. is set to release its yearly performance report this week. Ahead of the announcement, the company informed stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on May 26 to approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Here's a look at all the key details investors should know ahead of Siemens' earnings announcement.

Siemens FY26 Results: Date And Dividend Consideration

In an exchange filing dated May 21, Siemens said its Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, will consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for FY26. The board will also evaluate the recommendation of a dividend on equity shares, if any, for shareholders.

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Company Receives Approval For Financial Year Transition

Earlier this month, Siemens Ltd. informed that exchanges that it has received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to change its financial year cycle to April-March from the existing October-September format. As part of the transition, the company will observe a one-time extended financial year of 18 months from Oct.1, 2024, to March 31, 2026. After this, Siemens will follow the uniform April 1 to March 31 financial year cycle starting FY27.

Market To Watch Dividend Announcement

Along with earnings, market participants will also closely watch whether Siemens announces a dividend payout for shareholders as part of its FY26 results declaration. Any update regarding the dividend recommendation will be announced after the Board meeting scheduled for May 26.

Siemens Q3 Results

Siemens Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 27% to Rs 422.9 crore in the quarter ended June due to reduced other income, compared to Rs 577.7 crore the previous year. Revenue grew 15.5% year on year in the three months ending June 30, hitting Rs 4,346.8 crore. Meanwhile, operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, increased 7% year on.

Siemens Share Price History

Shares of Siemens have risen 9.30% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. The share price has remained flat in the past month but has jumped 21.39% in the last six months. Year-to-date, Siemens stock is up nearly 25% while it has risen 18.87% in the last year. At 9:58 a.m. on Monday, Siemens shares were trading 1.31% up at Rs 3,861.60 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.92% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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