Pune Weather Alert: IMD Warns Of Rains With Thunderstorms, Lightning And Gusty Winds

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph across isolated parts of Pune between May 25 and May 28. Light rain and thundershowers are also likely during this period, while some areas may experience dry thunderstorm conditions.

Forecasters expect a warm day ahead for Pune, with daytime temperatures peaking near 36°C. Overnight, the mercury is anticipated to drop to a comfortable low of around 24–25°C. Elevated morning humidity is expected to persist, keeping conditions feeling sticky and uncomfortable even with a minor dip in temperature, as per Pune Mirror.

In Amravati, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are also likely at many places, causing a red alert, along with the possibility of warm night conditions at isolated locations between 25 and 28 May.

ALSO READ: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rains In Kerala, Tamil Nadu; Severe Heat Wave Conditions In Central And Northwest India

Authorities have issued a heat action advisory due to the rising temperatures and extreme weather conditions. Residents have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to heat and remain hydrated by drinking sufficient water regularly, even if not thirsty, to prevent dehydration.

People are also advised to wear light-coloured, loose, cotton clothing and cover their heads using a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while stepping out during peak afternoon hours. Outdoor workers are urged to avoid direct sunlight during peak heat periods.

Officials have also warned the public to recognise early symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke, heat rash, or heat cramps. Symptoms may include weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, excessive sweating, or seizures. In such cases, individuals are advised to seek immediate medical attention.

Farmers have been advised to continue irrigation activities and take necessary precautions to protect crops and labourers from extreme weather conditions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.