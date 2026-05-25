Gold, Silver ETFs Tick Higher As Oil Prices Cool: Check How 10 Key Funds Are Performing

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) traded higher on Monday as cooling crude oil prices supported sentiment in the bullion market. Gains in spot gold and silver prices, along with strength on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), lifted investor interest across precious metal ETFs.

Among gold-focused funds, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES (GOLDBEES) ended at Rs 130.60, up 0.10 points or 0.077% on the NSE. SBI Gold ETF traded at Rs 134.70, rising 0.12 points or 0.09%, while HDFC Gold ETF gained 0.10 points or 0.07% to Rs 134.90.

Kotak Gold ETF's indicative NAV stood at Rs 131.5486 as of 3:30 pm IST, while ICICI Prudential Gold ETF traded at Rs 135.20, up 0.09 points or 0.07%.

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Silver ETFs outperformed gold peers amid stronger momentum in silver prices. Nippon India Silver ETF (SILVERBEES) surged 1.46% to Rs 256.22 on the NSE.

Tata Silver ETF rose 0.40 points or 1.56% to Rs 26.02, while HDFC Silver ETF climbed 3.83 points or 1.52% to Rs 256.50.

ICICI Prudential Silver ETF advanced 3.82 points or 1.45% to Rs 267.50, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF gained 3.93 points or 1.49% to Rs 267.35.

Market participants tracked precious metal prices closely as softer oil prices eased inflation concerns and improved sentiment for safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.

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