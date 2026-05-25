Setback For Alka Lamba: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court Convicts Ex-Congress MLA In Protest Case

Former Congress MLA and Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba has been convicted by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a protest held at Jantar Mantar in 2024 over the implementation of women's reservation in Parliament.

According to ANI, the case relates to an FIR registered after a demonstration organised ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

ALSO READ : 'Cannot Afford Fear Mongering': FM Sitharaman On Fuel Prices, MSME Credit Push, And More

The court held Lamba guilty of offences linked to obstructing public servants and using criminal force against police personnel during the protest. The matter has now been listed for arguments on sentencing on June 4.

The prosecution alleged that Lamba and several protesters pushed police personnel, crossed barricades and disrupted public movement during the agitation. She was charged under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty, obstruction of officials, disobedience of lawful orders and blocking a public way.

The conviction comes months after a Delhi court upheld the framing of charges against the Congress leader.

Earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Dig Vinay Singh of the Rouse Avenue Courts had observed that there was “no illegality or error” in the December 2025 order passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar framing charges against Ms Lamba.

ALSO READ: Petrol Price Hike: What It Now Costs To Fill Your Cars, Bikes Full Tank After Rs 7.5 Increase In Two Weeks

The magistrate had on December 19, 2025, framed charges against the Congress leader for alleged assault on police personnel and obstruction of government officials during the protest demanding implementation of women's reservation in Parliament.

IANS reported that the court also found Lamba guilty of blocking a public road under BNS provisions. Arguments on the quantum of sentence are expected to be heard on June 5.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.