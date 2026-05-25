Severe Heatwave Alert For Delhi, Punjab, UP As Temperatures Soar Above 45 Degrees

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a widespread heatwave warning for large parts of the country. According to the latest forecast, north India is expected to remain among the worst affected.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to experience heatwave conditions between May 25 and 28. Severe spells are also expected in parts of Punjab on May 26 and 27 and in Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions during May 25-27. The IMD has cautioned that these areas may continue to face intense daytime heating along with warm nights.

In Uttar Pradesh, heatwave conditions are likely to persist between May 25 and 28 while severe heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets during May 25-27. Rajasthan is also under prolonged heat stress with heatwave conditions likely to continue till May 30 and severe heatwave conditions expected in West Rajasthan between May 25 and 28.

ALSO READ: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rains In Kerala, Tamil Nadu; Severe Heat Wave Conditions In Central And Northwest India

Central India is reeling under extreme temperatures. Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to experience heatwave conditions till May 29 with severe spells expected in parts of East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha between May 25 and 28.

Similar heat conditions are also likely over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam over the coming days.

Even hill states such as Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are expected to experience heatwave conditions on May 26 and 27 while Uttarakhand may see similar conditions from May 25 to 27.

Apart from the heatwave warning, IMD has also flagged hot and humid weather conditions over Saurashtra and Kutch from May 25-28, Konkan and Goa on May 25-26 and Gangetic West Bengal from May 25-27. At the same time, warm night conditions are expected to continue over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana on May 25-26 and over Vidarbha and Odisha till May 27.

As per the Met department's latest observation on May 24, maximum temperatures were recorded in the range of 43°C to 47°C across parts of northwest India, central India, adjoining Uttar Pradesh and eastern and northern peninsular regions.

ALSO READ | Pune Weather Alert: IMD Warns Of Rains With Thunderstorms, Lightning And Gusty Winds

Most other parts of the country also remained above 40°C except some regions in Northeast India, the Western Himalayan region and parts of the southwest peninsula.

The highest temperature in the country was recorded at Brahmapuri in Vidarbha where the mercury touched a scorching 47.2°C.

The IMD has advised residents across affected regions to remain cautious, avoid exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.