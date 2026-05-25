Jaiswal 'Shaken, Rattled' By Sooryavanshi: Ashwin Makes Big Claim On Rajasthan Royals Openers

Rajasthan Royals are back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs after a disappointing ninth-place finish last season. RR sealed the fourth and final playoff spot with a victory over Mumbai Indians on the final day of the IPL 2026 league stage on Sunday.

One of the biggest reasons behind Rajasthan's turnaround has been the sensational form of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The teenage prodigy has amassed 583 runs this season, including a century and three half-centuries, making him the fifth-highest run-scorer of the tournament.

What has stood out most is Sooryavanshi's fearless approach at the crease. With 52 sixes and a staggering strike rate of 232.27, he not only has the highest strike rate among the top 10 run-scorers this season but has also smashed the most sixes among them.

The left-hander's ultra-aggressive style has become Rajasthan Royals' biggest weapon at the top of the order. However, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Sooryavanshi's explosive batting may have also had an unintended impact on fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

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Jaiswal, regarded as one of India's brightest young batting talents, has had a comparatively underwhelming IPL 2026 campaign. The 24-year-old has scored 397 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.08 and a strike rate of 159.43.

According to Ashwin, Sooryavanshi's extraordinary rise and aggressive batting style may have unsettled Jaiswal mentally.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

"It is slightly underwhelming and I am a bit surprised by Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance in the Rajasthan Royals team. I expected a lot from him because I have very high hopes for him. But I have a slight feeling that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's displays have perhaps shaken Jaiswal a little. It has rattled him."

Before Sooryavanshi's emergence, Jaiswal was widely regarded as Rajasthan Royals' most destructive batter. However, since the teenager burst onto the scene, Jaiswal's aggressive style has appeared far more measured in comparison.

To explain his point, Ashwin drew parallels with India's former Test opening pair of Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra.

"If you remember the opening pair of Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra in Test matches, Aakash Chopra used to play really well and provide solid starts of 30 or 40 runs. But the sheer style and manner in which Sehwag batted often made Chopra look almost invisible. Not that he was; Aakash Chopra did a fantastic job for the team too.

"I have a feeling something similar is happening here. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fierce batting has perhaps thrown Jaiswal off slightly. In many games, Jaiswal got out trying to hit the ball too hard," Ashwin explained.

Ashwin, however, stressed that Jaiswal's recent performances should not overshadow what he has achieved over the past few years.

"In 2024, Yashasvi Jaiswal was India's backup opener when we won the World Cup. Over the last two or three years, he has won the Orange Cap for Rajasthan Royals and enjoyed a stellar start to his Test career. His Test record is in a completely different dimension. In ODI cricket too, he scored a century in his last match.

"For the last few years, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been one of India's most dependable, exciting and entertaining batters," Ashwin said.

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The former off-spinner also urged people to show empathy towards Jaiswal, saying the mental challenge of dealing with a new superstar in the dressing room should not be underestimated.

"We need to give credit to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but we also need to have empathy for Yashasvi Jaiswal. It is not easy. Someone needs to put an arm around Jaiswal's shoulder and talk to him.

"Before this season, Jaiswal would probably have been thinking: 'I will score consistently, compete for the Orange Cap, maintain a good strike rate and cement my place in India's T20 side.' But then Vaibhav Sooryavanshi arrived and suddenly became the centre of every discussion.

"It is definitely not easy. I feel there should be mentorship or even a psychologist in the team to help him through this phase," Ashwin added.

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