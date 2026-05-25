Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT Releases This Week: From Jetlee To Roommates — Films, Web Series To Watch

Tamil, Telugu and Kannada audiences have an exciting lineup of OTT releases this week. From thrilling crime dramas and gripping mysteries to fun comedies and emotional family stories, this week's fresh content across major platforms promises entertainment.

Kara (Netflix)

Directed by Vignesh Raja and starring Dhanush, Kara is a Tamil-language heist action thriller. Set in the early 1990s, the story follows Karasaami, a reformed thief who returns to his native village hoping to secure a bank loan. However, when he learns that his family is heavily in debt because of predatory lending practices, he is forced to go back to his old self to plan and execute a bank heist.

Streaming from May 28

Jetlee (JioHotstar)

This Telugu series features Satya in a lead role in the airplane-set comedy thriller. The story follows Pragapathi (Ajay), a banker who flees to Dubai after embezzling Rs 15,000 crore. On the same flight back to India is Veda Vyas aka John Ceena (Satya), a man suffering from memory loss who is repeatedly mistaken for someone else by fellow passengers.

As a corrupt politician, an intelligence agent, and hidden mysteries unfold mid-air, chaos occurs, with thrilling and suspenseful moments.

Streaming from May 25

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Drinker Sai (FREE5 on ZEE5 Telugu)

Directed and written by Kiran Tirumalasetti, Drinker Sai Brand of Bad Boys follows the story of a man who is devastated after being rejected by his girlfriend. He then falls into heavy alcoholism while dealing with intense emotional pain. Unable to come to terms with the breakup, he obsessively chases after his ex-lover, determined to win her back and refusing to believe the end of their relationship.

Streaming from May 27

Brothers and Sisters (JioHotstar)

Brothers and Sisters is a Tamil family drama from the makers of the popular series Uppu Puli Kaaram that revolves around the Ponmalar household. Patriarch Shanmuga Sundaram (Bose Venkat), a strict and disciplined businessman, runs the family along with his calm and supportive wife Ponmalar (Gayathri Shastry). Their four grown-up children, a lawyer, an IT professional, a DJ, and an aspiring cricketer, lead their own lives while staying connected to the family. However, a hidden extramarital affair threatens to break the honor of the Ponmalar household.

Streaming from May 27

Roommates ( FREE5 on ZEE5)

This Kannada comedy-drama series revolves around four close friends — Ravi, Peter, Gani, and Hari — as they navigate the ups and downs of friendship, daily struggles, and survival in the city. What begins as a small disagreement over their local cricket ground gradually escalates into a massive clash of egos. All of this unfolds under the strict and watchful eyes of their landlord.

Streaming from May 27

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