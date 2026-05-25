Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 10: Suriya Trisha Starrer Registers Strong Second Weekend — Collects This Amount

Suriya and Trisha starrer Karuppu just completed its second weekend at the box office with strong collections and healthy occupancy rates.

Karuppu - Box Office Collection Day 10

As per reports from Sacnilk, on Day 10, the film has collected Rs 14.75 crore net across 5,091 shows. These numbers indicate a 18.5% growth from the previous day's (Day 9 - Saturday) net collection of Rs 12.45 crore.

The total gross collections of India are now valued at Rs 172.38 crore, and the total India net collections are Rs 148.85 crore. On Day 10, the film collected Rs 2 crore, bringing its total overseas gross to Rs 64.75 crore so far. These figures push the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 237.13 crore.

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Language-Wise Breakdown

Tamil : The Tamil version has collected Rs 12.9 crore from 3,676 shows with an occupancy of 56%.

: The Tamil version has collected Rs 12.9 crore from 3,676 shows with an occupancy of 56%. Telugu: The Telugu version of the film has collected Rs 1.85 crore from 1,415 shows with an occupancy of 26%.

Day 10 Occupancy

Tamil : The overall occupancy stood strong at 56.06%. The morning shows reported 38.15%, while the afternoon shows surged to 64.15%. Evening shows further increased to 68.38%, while the night shows reported 53.54%.

: The overall occupancy stood strong at 56.06%. The morning shows reported 38.15%, while the afternoon shows surged to 64.15%. Evening shows further increased to 68.38%, while the night shows reported 53.54%. Telugu: The overall occupancy reported for Day 10 was 22.78%. Morning shows recorded low occupancies of 13.9% while the afternoon shows improved to 29%. Evening and night shows recorded 26.9% and 21.3%.

Box Office Performance

The film opened with strong figures of Rs 15.5 crore net on Day 1. Driven by a strong performance in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil version raked in Rs 13.1 crore on Day 1, with a solid occupancy of 54%.

The opening weekend recorded strong collections: Day 2 (Saturday) yielded Rs 24.15 crore from 6,288 shows at 56.8% occupancy, and Day 3 (Sunday) brought in Rs 28.35 crore from 6,843 shows.

Weekdays remained steady, with the film collecting Rs 14.3 crore on Day 4 (Monday), Rs 12.75 crore on Day 5 (Tuesday), Rs 10.7 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday), and Rs 8.1 crore on Day 7 (Thursday).

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The film officially wrapped up its first week of collections at Rs 113.85 crore.

The second week started with Day 8, collecting Rs 7.8 crore. The second weekend registered strong collections with Day 9 (second Saturday) bringing in Rs 12.45 crore with 42.1% occupancy across 4,987 shows.

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