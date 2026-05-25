Bhavish Agarwal Claims Fuel Price Hike Driving Demand For Ola EVs From Gig Ecosystem

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Monday that the ongoing surge in fuel prices was translating into strong demand for electric vehicles from India's gig economy.

He also pointed to delivery workers and ride-hailing drivers as the segment feeling the pinch of rising petrol costs most acutely.

"With the fuel price rise, seeing a lot of demand for our EVs from the gig ecosystem. They need EVs the most as their daily run and fuel cost is the highest," Aggarwal posted on X.

The remarks come against the backdrop of a sharp and rapid series of fuel price hikes that have hit Indian consumers hard this month. Across four revisions since May 15, 2026, the cumulative increase for both petrol and diesel stands at approximately Rs 7.50 per litre.

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Following the fourth revision on May 25, petrol in Delhi is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, up from Rs 99.51, while diesel has reached Rs 95.20 per litre.

The sudden jump has surprised many consumers who had grown accustomed to stability — between April 2022 and May 2026, India's state-run oil retailers held retail fuel prices virtually unchanged, with the only notable adjustment during that entire period being a minor Rs 2 per litre cut in March 2024.

The resumption of hikes, driven by global crude oil pressures and currency depreciation, has effectively ended that era of artificially stable prices.

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For gig workers — delivery riders and cab drivers who often clock over 100 kilometres a day — the impact is disproportionate. Their livelihoods are directly tied to fuel costs, and with margins already thin, each price revision cuts deeper into their daily earnings.

It is precisely this vulnerability that Aggarwal is pointing to as a demand driver for affordable electric two and three-wheelers.

Ola Electric, which went public in 2024, has been expanding its EV portfolio and pushing deeper into the commercial and gig-use segment, positioning its vehicles as an economic alternative for high-mileage users rather than just an aspirational consumer product.

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