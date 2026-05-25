Mumbai To Pune In 90 Minutes? New Rs 15,000-Crore Expressway Corridor Planned

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed a third Mumbai-Pune express corridor, which is expected to reduce travel time to nearly 90 minutes.

A 130-km greenfield expressway parallel to the existing Mumbai-Pune Expressway is expected to cost around Rs 15,000 crore. Tenders have been invited for preparing the detailed project report (DPR).

The new expressway will be an 8-lane high-speed road built with modern safety features. It will start from Chowk in Raigad district and connect to the JNPT corridor. From there, it will move towards Pune and end at Shivare village in Bhor taluka, linking with the Pune ring road.

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One of the key features of the project is that it will directly connect Pune with Mumbai's Atal Setu. This will help travellers from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and the international airport reach Pune without using the crowded existing expressway.

Officials say the aim is to reduce traffic on the current route and make travel faster and safer. Once completed, the project is expected to improve connectivity between the two cities. It will also support economic growth in the region.

The new expressway will make it easier to move goods like raw materials and finished products across Maharashtra. This will improve the state's transport and delivery system, also known as the logistics network, and help it handle future growth in trade and business.

For daily commuters and truck drivers, this new route will make travel quicker, easier, and more efficient. The construction is expected to begin soon after the DPR and tender process are completed.

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Officials have said that companies can submit their tenders until June 24. After the bidding process is over, the government will select a consultant who will study the project in detail and prepare two important reports, the design report and the feasibility report.

In addition to this, the Rs 4,207-crore Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur elevated corridor is planned to improve traffic flow in one of Pune's busiest industrial routes. This project will be a multi-level transport system.

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