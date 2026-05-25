Karnataka Power Tussle: Siddaramaiah Summoned To Delhi; DK Shivakumar May Be Offered Home Ministry, Says Report

With speculation intensifying over a possible leadership transition and Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he has been called to Delhi by the Congress leadership for a meeting on May 26, according to an NDTV report citing party sources.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said he was informed about the meeting by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal but added that he was unaware of the agenda.

“I have been invited to Delhi tomorrow for a meeting at 11 a.m. I don't know the subject,” he said.

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The development comes at a time when intense discussions are underway within the Karnataka Congress over a possible change in leadership, nearly three years after the party came to power in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar also reacted to the speculation, saying he would travel to Delhi if called by the party leadership.

Supporters of Shivakumar have repeatedly pushed for his elevation as chief minister, citing an alleged power-sharing understanding reached after the Congress victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

However, Siddaramaiah has maintained that he will complete a full five-year term while also asserting that he would abide by any decision taken by the Congress high command.

Within the party, concerns are reportedly growing that the prolonged uncertainty over leadership is affecting governance and denting the government's public image ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls.

At the same time, pressure has also mounted for a Cabinet reshuffle, with several Congress legislators aspiring for ministerial positions.

According to NDTV, Siddaramaiah is believed to be in favour of reshuffling the Cabinet, while Shivakumar wants clarity on the leadership issue first.

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The report also stated that the DK Shivakumar may be offered Home Ministry. However, if the Congress leadership cleared the Cabinet reshuffle before any leadership change, it may effectively signal Siddaramaiah's continuation as chief minister for the full term, limiting Shivakumar's prospects for the top post.

The Karnataka Cabinet currently has three vacancies following the resignation of B Nagendra over alleged embezzlement charges, the removal of K N Rajanna, and the recent death of minister D Sudhakar.

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