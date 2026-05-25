Deool Band 2 Box Office: Marathi Devotional Drama Continues Raja Shivaji’s Momentum, Earns This Amount

The success streak of Marathi cinema in 2026 is continuing with Deool Band 2 turning into a big box office winner. The devotional drama, directed by Pravin Tarde, collected an estimated Rs 15.75 crore net in India and a total India gross of Rs 18.59 crore during its four-day opening weekend and has now become the second-biggest Marathi opener after Raja Shivaji, as per Sacnilk report.

The film started well on Thursday with Rs 2.45 crore from 1,175 shows and a strong 41% occupancy. Friday stayed steady with Rs 2.55 crore. But the real jump came over the weekend.

On Saturday, the collection almost doubled to Rs 4.85 crore with occupancy rising to 58%. Sunday became the film's biggest day as it earned Rs 5.90 crore net with an excellent 65% occupancy across 1,750 shows.

Compared to this, Raja Shivaji had a much bigger release and opened with Rs 11.35 crore on Day 1 from more than 6,000 shows. However, Deool Band 2 showed stronger occupancy percentages during its opening weekend. While Raja Shivaji recorded 36.4% occupancy on its first Sunday, Deool Band 2 reached 65% by Day 4.

Pune And Mumbai Drive Collections

The film has performed especially well in Maharashtra's major cities. Pune recorded nearly 80% occupancy on Sunday across 366 shows, while Mumbai registered around 72% occupancy from 540 shows.

Morning shows in Pune itself opened above 73% and later touched nearly 87% during evening screenings, showing strong audience interest through the day.

Multiplex Chains Show Big Growth

National multiplex chains also saw a major rise in ticket sales for the film. PVR, INOX and Cinepolis together sold around 6,000 tickets on Friday and 23, 200 tickets on Saturday. By Sunday, the number had jumped to nearly 38,000 tickets.

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The film had already crossed 25,000 advance bookings on BookMyShow before release, and ticket demand has remained strong after the weekend as well.

Raja Shivaji Continues Strong Run

At the same time, Raja Shivaji is still performing steadily at the box office. Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, the historical drama has collected Rs 101.40 crore net in India by Day 24 and crossed Rs 114.8 crore worldwide gross.

The Marathi version continued to perform better than the Hindi version, especially in cities like Pune, Mumbai and Nashik.

With Raja Shivaji already becoming a blockbuster and Deool Band 2 now showing excellent momentum, 2026 is turning into a memorable year for Marathi cinema.

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