From Jumma Chumma De De Fame To Quitting Bollywood: Where Is Kimi Katkar Now?

In the early 1990s, an electrifying song turned Kimi Katkar into a household name overnight. Her sizzling performance opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the iconic track 'Jumma Chumma De De' from the 1991 blockbuster 'Hum' made her one of the most talked-about actresses of her time.

Rise To Fame In Bollywood

Kimi Katkar entered the film industry in the mid-1980s as a glamorous model-turned-actress. She quickly gained attention with her bold screen presence and dancing skills. Apart from Hum, she appeared in several notable films, including Adventures of Tarzan, and movies opposite leading stars like Anil Kapoor and Dharmendra.

She rose to fame with her role in ‘Adventures of Tarzan' opposite Hemant Birje. Her bold and glamorous appearance in the film created a huge buzz and earned her the popular tag of Bollywood's "Tarzan Girl."

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Release Date: When Will Vijay's Film Release In Theatres? Here's What We Know

Filmmakers quickly recognised her rising popularity and cast her in several films, including Lahoo, Sone Pe Suhaaga, Dariya Dil, Khoon Ka Karz, and Gair Kanooni. At the peak of her career, she reportedly had as many as 15 releases in a single year (1989), naming herself among the busiest actresses of that time.

Kimi Katkar's Exit From Bollywood

However, at the peak of her popularity, Kimi made a decision to exit from Bollywood. In 1992, shortly after the iconic dance number that earned her the tag of "Jumma Chumma girl," Kimi Katkar chose to step away from the film industry, as she married photographer and advertising filmmaker Shantanu Sheorey. Unlike many actors whose popularity gradually faded away, Kimi made a clean and deliberate exit, with a clear goal to focus on family and personal life.

In a 2025 interview on Sheeba's YouTube channel, Kimi Katkar opened up about the reasons behind her decision to quit Bollywood. She said, "One of my main reasons to give up was that at that time I couldn't imagine balancing my professional and personal life together. At that time, you had to look single, be single, you couldn't date anybody because someone looking at you on screen should think that they are yours, and things like that. I just realised, I have one life to life and lived all in one. I have been a model, I have been lucky enough to join the movies, and then I acted with the best person (Amitabh Bachchan). I wanted to be a young mother."

ALSO READ: 'Genuine Human Error': Ram Charan Apologises After Calling Jasprit Bumrah A Footballer

Where Is Kimi Katkar Now?

Kimi lives a completely private life. After spending several years in Australia with her husband and son, she returned to India. She lived in Pune for her son's education. She has stayed away from reality shows and comebacks. While Bollywood has moved on, the memory of her iconic "Jumma Chumma" dance remains in the hearts of cinema lovers.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.