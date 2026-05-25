Buy, Sell Or Hold: CEAT, IEX, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, NCC, Belrise, NTPC Green, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd.? Should you hold shares of CEAT Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy NCC Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.(IEX)?
Saurabh Jain, Equity Head, Research, SMC Global Securities and Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR Globe Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,673.10)
Gaurav: Book part profits
- Stock is looking upbeat, has performed exceptionally well in the past.
- Time to consider taking profits off the table.
- Stock might witness pause or consolidation.
CEAT Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,324.70)
Saurabh: Sell
- Raw material crisis pose a problem.
- Expectation that sales growth might come from OEM may taper off.
- Better to exit the counter.
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.(IEX) (CMP: Rs 128.04)
Saurabh: Sell
- Monopoly has been challenged and valuations have risen tremendously.
- Even after correction, stock is 8 times to book value.
- Company's growth is not in contrast with the valuations.
- Stock would continue to underperform.
NCC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 149.21)
Gaurav: Hold
- Valuations are comfortable, stock has performed well.
- Q4 numbers are impressive but street has not appreciated it.
- Hold with tight stop loss of Rs 140.
- Can even consider buying fresh positions.
ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy: Dixon Tech, CEAT, Piramal Finance And More | May 25, 2026
Rapid Fire With Saurabh Jain and Gaurav Sharma
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