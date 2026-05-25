Suzlon Energy Shares Slip As Q4 Profit Slump Disappoints Street

The shares of Suzlon Energy fell over 1% after a 2% surge on Monday as the company reported a near 6% decline in profit in quarter ended March. Suzlon Energy's consolidate profit fell 5.8% to Rs 1,114 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. this is in comparison to Rs 1,182 crore in the same period of fiscal 2025.

However, revenue from operations surged 45% to Rs 5,494 crore from Rs 3,790 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Suzlon Energy Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 5.8% at Rs 1,114 crore versus Rs 1,182 crore

Revenue up 45% at Rs 5,494 crore versus Rs 3,790 crore

Ebitda up 39% at Rs 965 crore versus Rs 694 crore

Ebitda Margin at 17.6% versus 18.3%

ALSO READ: Suzlon Energy Q4 Results: Net Profit Slips Even As Revenue Jumps 45%

The company has reported the highest-ever annual and quarter India deliveries at 2,456 MW and 830 MW respectively, it said in its press release on Monday. Suzlon's order book stood at around 5.9 GW, with 66% of orders coming from PSU and C&I sectors. The company said its S144 turbine has emerged as the industry's dominant product, with cumulative order intake of nearly 9 GW. Suzlon also reported a net cash position of Rs 2,384 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Suzlon Energy Share Price Today

The scrip fell as much as 1,21% to Rs 53.10 apiece on Monday. It pared gains to trade 0.56% lower at Rs 53.45 apiece, as of 3:28 p.m. This compares to a 1.4% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index

It has fallen 14.08% in the last 12 months and risen 1.54% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.17 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.6.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.