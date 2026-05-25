HCLTech, Pegasystems Expand Partnership To Accelerate AI-Led Enterprise Modernisation

HCLTech and Nasdaq-listed Pegasystems Inc. have expanded their partnership to help enterprises modernize legacy systems using artificial intelligence-driven tools, the company confirmed in an exchange filing on Monday.

The partnership seeks to combine HCLTech AI Force with Pega Blueprint to help organisations transform legacy infrastructure into cloud-native and AI-powered applications.

The companies said the offering is aimed at reducing the cost, complexity and inefficiencies associated with outdated enterprise systems.

The joint mechanism promises to use generative and agentic AI to automate the discovery, documentation and transformation of legacy application. The platform is also designed to help enterprises retire older systems instead of merely migrating them while generating automated workflows and migration-ready data structures.

“Our long-standing partnership with Pega continues to inspire real innovation,” Sadagopan Singam, executive vice president and global head of Enterprise Platforms and Edge Services at HCLTech Digital Business Services, said in a statement.

“By combining HCLTech AI Force with Pega Blueprint, we are making legacy modernization faster, smarter and more accurate,” he added.

John Higgins, chief of client and partner success at Pega, said organizations are increasingly looking to modernize legacy systems while maintaining scalability, resilience and security.

HCLTech's expanded collaboration with Pegasystems come at a time when Indian IT firms are rapidly increasing their footprint into agentic AI and enterprise solutions. While India is largely seen as an anti-AI trade, Indian IT firms are trying to build a niche on the execution and adoption front.

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