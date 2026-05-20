HCL Tech Warns 43% Enterprise AI Initiatives May Fail, Leaders Facing Shrinking Timelines

HCLTech has warned that nearly 43% of enterprise artificial intelligence initiatives could fail as companies struggle to balance rapid AI adoption with mounting pressure to deliver measurable business outcomes within tighter timelines.

The findings were published in the company's latest Enterprise AI Market Report, The AI Impact Imperatives, 2026, based on a global survey of 467 senior executives managing AI investments at enterprises with annual revenues exceeding $1 billion.

According to the report, AI adoption is expanding rapidly across IT operations, software engineering and business functions. However, HCLTech said the biggest risk is not a lack of experimentation or access to technology, but the difficulty in converting AI ambitions into consistent, enterprise-wide outcomes.

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The report noted that nearly half of enterprise leaders expect measurable returns from AI investments within 18 months, leaving organisations with very little margin for error as they attempt to scale deployment while adapting internal structures and workflows.

HCLTech also flagged growing concerns around organisational preparedness, saying many companies are underestimating the degree of cross-functional coordination and decision-making clarity required for successful AI implementation.

The study found that AI programmes lacking alignment between business leaders and technology teams are more likely to stall, despite rising investments across the sector.

Another key concern highlighted in the report is workforce readiness. HCLTech said most organisations are integrating AI into workflows without adequately preparing employees expected to work alongside the technology, making change management one of the most overlooked risks in enterprise AI adoption.

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“AI has moved from being a technology initiative to becoming an enterprise operating reality,” said Vijay Guntur.

“What leaders are grappling with now is not whether AI can deliver value, but how organisations adapt their structures, decision rights and risk tolerance to keep pace with it,” he said.

“The pressure to move fast is real, but without the right investment in people, in helping them understand, trust and work effectively alongside AI, speed can just as easily amplify failure as success,” Guntur added.

The report concluded that as AI becomes more deeply embedded across core enterprise functions, long-term success will depend less on adoption rates and more on an organisation's ability to align ambition, execution and accountability at scale.

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