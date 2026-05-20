Meta Hits Pause On Layoffs For Rest Of 2026; Zuckerberg Sees No More Company-Wide Job Cuts: Report

Meta's CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Mark Zuckerberg stated to his employees in an internal memo, accessed by Reuters, that the does not expect further layoffs across the company, as per a report from the publication on Wednesday.

This development comes on the same day the company has commenced its plan to lay off 10% of its workforce across the globe.

"I ​want to be clear that we do not expect other company-wide layoffs this year. I also want to acknowledge that we haven't ​been as clear as we aspire to be ​in our communication, and that's one area I want to make ‌sure ⁠we improve," he said in the memo.

Meta Platforms laid of approximately 8,000 employees on Wednesday. With an internal document reviewed by Reuters describing a plan to downsize the workforce and to shift roughly 7,000 employees into new roles specifically geared towards AI workflows, with the structural changes beginning Wednesday.

A leaked memo from HR chief Janelle Gale, informed a North American staff to work from home as the cuts went into effect a n protocol that company was known to adopt during large-scale layoff days.

The memo framed the restructuring as an evolution toward a leaner, AI-native organisation.

"As org leaders worked on the changes, many of them incorporated AI native design principles into their new org structures," Gale wrote, as reported by Reuters. "We're now at the stage where many orgs can operate with a flatter structure with smaller teams of pods/cohorts that can move faster and with more ownership." it said.

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