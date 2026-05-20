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Trump's Next Campaign? US President Jokes About Running For Office in Israel

Trump says his approval rating in Israel is “99%”, praises Netanyahu as a wartime leader during media interaction.

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Trump's Next Campaign? US President Jokes About Running For Office in Israel
File image of US President Donald Trump
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

US President Donald Trump jokingly remarked that he may someday run for the position of Israel's prime minister, claiming his popularity in the country was exceptionally high.

“So maybe after I do this, I'll go to Israel, run for prime minister. I had a poll this morning. I'm 99%,” Trump quipped while speaking to reporters.

The US President also defended Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing him as a wartime leader who, according to Trump, was not being treated fairly.

“He's a wartime prime minister, and I just don't think they'd treat him well,” Trump said.

ALSO READ: 'Let Domestic Prices Reflect International Costs': IMF Warns Against Broad Subsidies Amid Oil Shock

Trump further repeated his assertion that the ongoing war would end “very quickly,” adding that he had earlier called off a fresh attack that, he claimed, would have broken the ceasefire.

During the interaction, Trump was also asked about Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin during the latter's visit to China this week.

Responding to the query, Trump said he had been informed about the visit beforehand. “Well, he told me he was going to. I think it's good,” he said.

ALSO READ: Trump Confirms Iran Talks In 'Final Stages'; Saudi Media Says Next Round After Hajj Season

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